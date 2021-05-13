Luann de Lesseps Dishes on ‘RHONY’ and All-Star Spin-Off, Plus: Is She Back on the Dating Apps?

Getty

“The Real Housewives of New York City” are back! “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Luann de Lesseps today, who opened up about the show, as well as her sobriety, her dating life, and shooting the all-star spin-off.

Jenn commented, “Sobriety has been a struggle.” Luann replied, “It’s day by day. It’s progress, not perfection… I struggled with it for sure. It’s COVID. Everyone’s drinking a lot… I’m ultimately much happier when I don’t drink. Those are the things I have to remember when I’m tempted to have a drink. It’s like… I know where this is going.”

On “RHONY,” Luann and new cast member Eboni K. Williams got off to a rocky start. Jenn asked how it’s going, and Luann said, “Listen, we have our moments. We don’t always agree… You’ll see our relationship grow. So that’s the good news.”

The countess recently went through a split and had this to say about her ex Garth Wakeford: “Well, listen… the pandemic happened… It sizzled until it fizzled. He’s got his life. I’ve got my life. We’re friends.”



Jenn asked, “So does this mean you’re back on the apps?” The reality star revealed, “It was a pandemic. The apps made sense to me at that point. I was never someone who dated on apps. It’s not for me… I’m so glad COVID is over so I can meet people in person.”

She just got back from meeting a bunch of Housewives from other franchises in person while shooting an all-star show in Turks and Caicos.

Luann explained, “This is a mash-up of all of the ‘Housewives’ franchises and it was so cool… Of course, there’s always drama because it’s Housewives.”

She added, “They asked me to do this over a year ago, and of course COVID hit and then it was like… ‘Oh, we’re never gonna go on that trip.’ And I was surprised when they said, ‘We’re going.’ I was like… ‘I’m all in.’”