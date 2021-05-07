Kate Walsh Jokes She’ll Return to ‘Grey’s’ via Zoom, Plus: How Sheba Is Helping the Oceans

Kate Walsh is one busy lady between “The Umbrella Academy” and “Emily in Paris,” but does she have time for a cameo on “Grey’s Anatomy”?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay asked Kate if she might make an appearance after stars like Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane showed up this season.

Walsh said, “We had tried to get me to come back way before this, but my schedule conflicted with ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ so I couldn’t do it.”

The star, who has been spending time in Australia, jokingly added, “I don’t know how we would do it now. We’d have to Zoom me in or something!”

She’s also busy teaming up with Sheba Cat Food on the world’s largest coral reef restoration project.

Walsh explained, “Sheba is planting reefs all over the world in the next 10 years. Their goal is 185,000 square meters, which is, to put it in context, 148 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”

She encouraged everyone to check out their videos on YouTube, adding, “Every time somebody watches, money gets sent to them.”