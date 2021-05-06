Partners May 06, 2021
Celebrating National Nurses Week and Honoring Healthcare Heroes with CeraVe
CeraVe is celebrating National Nurses Week and honoring our health care heroes with their new digital miniseries “Heroes Behind the Masks.” This dermatologist-developed skincare brand is shedding light on the incredible nurses who regularly go above and beyond their job description, often sacrificing their own self-care for the care of others.
Together with the American Nurses Association, CeraVe selected four nurse heroes who each had a unique story to share. You can watch their videos, which provide an intimate glimpse into their personal and professional lives, at HeroesBehindtheMasks.com.
To discuss the selflessness and dedication it takes to be a nurse, Dr. Armand Dorian joins “Extra” to celebrate National Nurses Week. Take a look!