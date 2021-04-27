AnnaLynne McCord Reflects on the First Time She Experienced Dissociative Identity Disorder

Getty Images

AnnaLynne McCord shocked the world with her announcement that she has dissociative identity disorder. Now, the star is telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about her decision to share her diagnosis.

McCord said, “My team was like, ‘You’re doing what?’... I love what I do as an actress and I’m very grateful, but this is my passion, and my passion is to change the narrative around this… because of how alone I felt through all of this… I was called crazy, I was told that I was in psychosis... I was told I needed to be in inpatient just because I didn’t know how to manage the ‘others’ and they were coming out.”

Using her platform to set the record straight, the 33-year-old said, “The biggest issue that I have with this is that we’ve labeled dissociative identity disorder, we mislabeled it in the beginning as multiple personality disorder, and that really, really screwed over the sufferers, because even when you try to explain DID, people are like, ‘Oh, do you mean multiple personality disorder?’ and it’s like, ‘No, I don’t mean that,’ that’s why it’s not called that anymore.”



Explaining what dissociative identity disorder is, she said, “Dissociative identity disorder, DID, is the spectrum of disassociation.” She continued, “Basically, it is fragments of AnnaLynne trapped in time… A lot of times, and you’ll see this most with people who experience DID, it often follows severe childhood trauma. So for me… three years ago, my memories came back of childhood sexual abuse, and that was when ‘others’ presented themselves in a very overt way.”

The actress, who starred in the “90210” reboot, went on, “So what that looks like is the first time it happened, I was here in my house, I was on the phone with my sister, and I became overwhelmed with a memory. And I’m as lucid as you and I are talking right now. That’s what the top of my brain felt like… I had no control over my facial expressions, my body language, my vocal cords… and it came out as baby talk… I told my sister Rachel, ‘I just want my Rachey, my Rachey.’”