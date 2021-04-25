Oscars 2021 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their 2021 pre-Oscars rituals!

Nominee Andra Day gave fans a behind the scenes look at her Oscars beauty prep.

Presenter Marlee Matlin got a little help from her glam squad.

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell gave a sneak peek of nominee Carey Mulligan's look.

Presenter Reese Witherspoon showed off her Oscars sweatshirt ahead of the show.

Viola Davis revealed her glam toolkit.

COVID test? Presenter Laura Dern shared a pre-Oscars pic with a swab.

Cheers! Nominee Glenn Close raised a glass ahead of the ceremony.

Nominee Amanda Seyfried received a cookie inspired by her movie "Mank."