How to Watch the 2021 Oscars

Artwork by Petra Eriksson

The 2021 Oscars are almost here!

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in person at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 25. The show will air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC will be offering the show on their site and app. Subscribers can also catch it on AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

The Oscars are promoting a “movie” approach to this year’s award show, complete with appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars!

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh recently announced the “ensemble cast to present” at the awards, including: Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Bong Joon- ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Regina King, Laura Dern, Marlee Matlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and Rita Moreno.