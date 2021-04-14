Partners April 14, 2021
Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide and Savings with ‘Joyus Boutique’
Sadie Murray shares the ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide with all new “Joyus Boutique” savings.
This week’s deals feature the Cortex Breeze Brush, which is a versatile round brush designed to smooth hair while also creating volume, the Maya J Empowered Bracelets featured on Oprah’s list of favorite things, and the Aira Facial Steamer, which detoxifies and cleanses your face for a spa-like treatment at home.
Sadie’s mom, Colleen, also joins her to break down these mom-approved products. Take a look!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!