Paul Walker Connection? How Vin Diesel Felt When He Met John Cena on the 'F9' Set

Getty Images

The new “F9: The Fast Saga” trailer drops Wednesday!

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson spoke with the stars of the highly anticipated movie — Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez.

Fans are ready for an all-new “Fast and Furious” film, and Vin Diesel told us he is feeling the same way! He told Nate, “It feels really, really good… And now it kind of has a little more importance because I can’t tell you how many people have said, ‘I can’t wait for a “Fast 9” movie that I can go with my whole family and go see it with an audience.’”

Vin also recalled meeting John on the set of the movie, sharing, “I have a dojo, a Dom shrine where I would go get into character, get into a state of mind… [Cena] came in to meet me and — it sounded crazy at the time, it probably still sounds crazy — I had felt Pablo, Paul Walker, had sent him into the shrine… And I didn’t question it at all. I said, ‘That’s the brother.’”

Cena’s character Jacob is actually Dom’s evil brother. John commented, “I love when I watch the trailer, ‘cause I get excited, but I also know what’s left.” Admitting he likes playing the villain, John said, “It’s not kind of fun, it’s very fun… The key to playing a good villain… they have to believe what they’re doing is right, what they’re doing is correct.”

Michelle Rodriguez pointed out that this movie will be hard to top! She elaborated, “Every time they drop the mic, they’re like, ‘Yeah, top that!’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, really — c’mon, guys!’” As for what she hopes fans will take away from this movie, she said, “Live our truth.”