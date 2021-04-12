NoFilter! Patti Stanger, 59, Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure in Bikini

Getty Images

“Millionaire Matchmaker” Patti Stanger is showing off her bikini bod at 59!

The reality star posted a #nofilter pic of her slimmed-down figure with the message “weight be gone!”

Patti explained that she finally found the right diet to battle Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disorder that can cause hypothyroidism.

Stanger wrote, “7 years ago I was diagnosed with hashimotos ( thyroid disease) told I had to be on meds for the rest of my life. I believe you can cure your body with food and herbs! So my journey began with the vegan diet then keto and carnavoire. My body rejected it all.”

She continued, “it was not untill I went #glutenfree #paleo that my body healed. My nutritionist @samfgrantcn @flavcity we found the power of non gmo organic nutrition and supplements! Your body can heal and as of a month ago my thyroid is Perfect and my antibodies not attacking!”

Patti ended with, “Listen to your #gut you can heal if you just listen to your body and brain! Big shout out to my doc who saved my life from all the other doctors wrong diagnosis dr reade I love you! @vitalifemd.”