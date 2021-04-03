'Big Ang' Star, 'Life of the Party' Linda Torres Dies of COVID-19 at 67

Linda Torres, a close pal of the late Angela "Big Ang" Raiola who had been seen on episodes of the reality star's self-titled series, died Thursday at 67 after a fierce battle with COVID-19.

People magazine reports the vivacious blonde mom and grandma had contracted the virus nine weeks ago, and had been on a ventilator at Staten Island University Hospital at the time of her death.

"Linda was the life of the party," Big Ang's sister Janine Detore said, comparing her to her sister. "I absolutely love Linda. She's fabulous."

Detore posted a glamorous photo of Torres on Instagram, captioning it, "Rest In Peace my friend ♥️ you’ll be missed 😔 your bday was in between me & Angela you were our family .. we love you always , Angela take care of @blondelindavh1#onlythegooddieyoung."

Torres had been fighting breast cancer and had just had surgery to implant a chemo port at the time she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Torres is survived by her daughter and two grandkids.

