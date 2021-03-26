Joe Manganiello Talks ‘Shoplifters of the World,’ Plus: His Idea for a Deathstroke Origin Movie

Joe Manganiello is telling “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst all about his new film “Shoplifters of the World,” and dishing on his dream of making an origin-story movie for his “Justice League” character Deathstroke.

“Shoplifters of the World” tells the story of famed British mope rockers the Smiths, and Joe is a longtime fan. He told Cheslie, “Yeah, I've been a lifelong Smiths fan… I should say I found the Smiths in high school.”

He’s also a heavy metal fan, saying, “Yes, I can go heavy metal all day.” His wife Sofía Vergara? Not so much.

Cheslie asked, “Are you, like, introducing Sofía to all of this different music? Do you guys, like, rock out to heavy metal together? “

Joe replied, “Nah, she doesn't, nah… she thinks it's devil music.” What does she listen to? “Like, Pitbull or something,” Joe revealed.

“Shoplifters of the World” is set in 1987, just after the Smiths broke up. Joe plays a radio DJ who gets taken hostage by a rabid fan. Manganiello explained, “This is more of a counterculture to John Hughes culture but, it's definitely reminiscent of those teenage, high school-type of films.”

Joe produced it, too. “Well, I've always produced since I was a kid in high school — that's actually how I found acting.”

He wouldn’t mind producing the origin story he wrote for his “Justice League” character Deathstroke. “I will always feel unfulfilled and unsatisfied because we didn't get to make that film,” he said. “I think that film would have blown minds and I think the fans, it would have been exactly what the fans want. Even people who weren't fans of it would have loved that movie and what we were going to do with it.”