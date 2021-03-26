Do Your Spring Cleaning the Easy Way With This $40 Roomba Alternative

From its powerful suction to its self-charging functions, cleaning has never been this easy.

by: Alyson Shepard

Everyone likes a clean house, but if you notice every little crumb or scratch on the wall, like the self-proclaimed neat freak Khloe Kardashian does, you likely take spring cleaning to a whole other level. And if you want a floor so clean you could eat off of it (not like you'd ever dream of doing such a thing), you need a vacuum that gets the job done and then some.

While most smart cleaning tools cost a pretty penny, this floor cleaning robot vacuum won't break the bank yet it will leave your floors sparkling. Thanks to its powerful suction and dynamic side brushes, this thing doesn't miss a single spec of dirt on your wood, tile, or concrete floors.

In addition to its superior cleaning power, this must-have hard-floors vacuum takes all the stress out of cleaning. From its oversized dustbin that requires less frequent emptying to its smart appointment function that lets you schedule cleaning times from its accompanying remote, this device hardly requires you to lift a finger. And while a vacuum that glides around the house by itself may seem a little unnerving, you won't have to worry since it's programmed to avoid collisions and automatically retreats if it senses a nearing drop, like a flight of stairs.

Unlike cordless vacuums you may have used, this smart device actually recognizes when its battery hits 20% and automatically recharges itself. Combine that with quiet operation and it'll be easy to forget you even have the thing — but your immaculately clean floors will be a happy reminder.

If you act now, you can snag the Floor Cleaning Robot Vacuum at just under 70% off, making it just $39.95!