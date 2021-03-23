Maria Shriver Reveals Why She Registered as an Independent, Plus: Her Brother Tim’s New Book ‘The Call to Unite’

Getty Images

Maria Shriver and her brother Tim are opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about politics and the new book “The Call to Unite: Voices of Hope and Awakening.”

Tim launched the Call to Unite campaign at the start of the pandemic in hopes of doing away with the “us vs. them” mentality.

In April 2020, he brought together inspirational political, cultural, and spiritual leaders from around the world for a 24-hour event of unity and love, and now he’s bringing back some of that healing and hope in his new book.

Maria’s new imprint Open Field published the book, and she joined Tim for the interview.

The book features stories and insights from religious leaders, politicians, and celebrities. Billy asked, “Do you think we need it now more than we needed it when you originally saw those people come forward with those videos?”

Tim said, “I think we need it now as much as we did then. I think anytime we’re stuck in division, anytime we feel hopeless about the future… it’s wonderful to know that celebrities, people like Oprah, George W. Bush… all contribute to a book like this. But I think it’s equally powerful now because so many people are average people… grocery store clerks, nurses whose stories are being told in this book as a way of reminding us we’re not alone.”

Maria added, “People want news that lifts them up. We can both inform people and inspire people simultaneously.”

She added that good news is out there — we just don’t see it on TV every day: “I think good news gets a bad rap. Good news is deep. It’s complex… Good news raises us all up, and that’s what this book does.”

Billy said, “What an amazing thing to take the time to do this. It really is fabulous. Were there times in the process that you’re just saying... ‘Is it enough, am I getting through to people?’”

Maria replied, “It’s a hard time to believe in the best in humanity… But people need to take chances on each other. We’re all hungering to get out of where we are with all the division. But we keep replicating the behaviors that keep us trapped.”

Billy shared, “You control your happiness. Indeed. I look at our politics today and I think... I don’t understand anyone who can be an ardent Democrat or an ardent Republican. Can you relate to that?”

Tim said, “Most of the issues that my family represented in years past… I still believe in. But I don’t believe in outrage. And I don’t believe in hatred… And I fear that parties themselves have become hotbeds… Too often it’s about who you beat. It’s about destroying the opponent.”

Maria revealed, “I am a registered independent. I served as a Democratic first lady in a Republican administration here in California. I saw good people on both sides… And I felt that by becoming an independent, it was just easier to have conversations with people on both ends of the spectrum.”

She added, “In the book, it offers the label of being an uniter.”