Yikes! Kelley Flanagan Posts Pic After Her Hair Caught Fire

“The Bachelor” alum Kelley Flanagan burned off some of her hair after accidentally catching it on fire with a candle.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a new haircut and some self-care, before revealing things went horribly wrong.

“Oh my God, I am freaking out,” she said. “I just went to go plug in my computer charger, bent over, and my hair just got completely fried in my candle. What the heck did I just do?”

She continued, “Guys, I think this is the front of my bangs that I just burnt off. I’m about to let my hair down and see. I’m about to freak out.”

Flanagan later revealed it was a portion of her bangs that got singed, but as she brushed it out, the singed locks seemed to blend in.