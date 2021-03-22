Health & Beauty March 22, 2021
Yikes! Kelley Flanagan Posts Pic After Her Hair Caught Fire
“The Bachelor” alum Kelley Flanagan burned off some of her hair after accidentally catching it on fire with a candle.
The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a new haircut and some self-care, before revealing things went horribly wrong.
“Oh my God, I am freaking out,” she said. “I just went to go plug in my computer charger, bent over, and my hair just got completely fried in my candle. What the heck did I just do?”
She continued, “Guys, I think this is the front of my bangs that I just burnt off. I’m about to let my hair down and see. I’m about to freak out.”
Flanagan later revealed it was a portion of her bangs that got singed, but as she brushed it out, the singed locks seemed to blend in.