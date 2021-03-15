Taylor Swift & Harry Styles’ Sweet Reunion at the Grammys 2021

Recording Academy

Sunday night, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were big winners at the 2021 Grammys.

They were both present at the ceremony, and at one point even exchanged pleasantries with each other!

In a clip released by the Recording Academy, Taylor stands up as Harry approaches her table. While it is unknown what they were discussing, Taylor and Harry were seen nodding, smiling, and gesturing during their brief conversation.

When Harry won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar,” Taylor gave a standing ovation! Later in the night, she took home the Album of the Year award for “Folklore.”

During her acceptance speech, Swift made sure to thank her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is "the first person I play every single song for.”

In 2012, Taylor and Harry dated for several months.

