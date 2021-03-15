Get Ready for 2 Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2021

For the first time, fans will get two seasons of “The Bachelorette” in one year!

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Host Emmanuel Acho announced the news on the “After the Final Rose” special, revealing Katie Thurston and Michelle Young are returning for their own seasons of “The Bachelorette.”

Katie, 29, is a bank manager from Renton, WA, and she will star in Season 17 in the summer. Michelle, 27, is a teacher from Edina, Michigan, and she will be at the center of Season 18 in the fall.

During the “ATFR," Young told Acho, “When they first told me, I thought we were going to be Bachelorette at the same time. I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons, I was here for it."

Thurston added, "I'm ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind... I've seen it work before, why can't it work for me?"

Both women appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and Michelle made it all the way to the finale. Matt ultimately chose Rachael Kirkconnell over Michelle, but they have since broken up.