Explained! The Treatment That Left Red Marks on Ashley Graham’s Back

Instagram

Ashley Graham shared some new pics on Instagram, and one looked straight up painful.

The model revealed her bare back covered in a pattern of red marks, similar to cupping but with lines.

Us Weekly reports it was gua sha, a Chinese skin-scraping therapy that utilizes a massage tool.

Lanshin, the Brooklyn healing studio where she had the treatment, explained the technique on Instagram a few years ago.

The post said, “Gua Sha is a Chinese medical practice that may look like an alien thrashed your skin, but feels like beautiful relief. It’s one of our best techniques to relieve pain and boost the immune system. In Chinese families when you’re not feeling well, Dr. Mom, Auntie, or Grandma whip out Gua Sha and you’ll be back in action in no time.”