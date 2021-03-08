Jason Sudeikis Thanks Ex Olivia Wilde in Awards Speech, She Responds with Hoodie Joke

Getty Images

It was a big night for Jason Sudeikis and the “Ted Lasso” crew at the Critics Choice Awards!

The show nabbed Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Comedy Series.

In his acceptance speech, Jason thanked his kids and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

He said, "I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, 'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much. You should do it as a movie or TV show.' She was right."

Jason has been keeping it casual during the Zoom award shows this year, infamously accepting a Golden Globe in a hoodie, and following suit with the Critics Choice Awards.

Olivia congratulated Jason on Twitter, and even included a hoodie joke.

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021 @oliviawilde

She wrote, “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!” while tagging Jason and the others. Wilde added, “So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year.”