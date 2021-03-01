Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Sent a Secret Message at the Golden Globes — See the Pics!

Getty Images

Golden Globe hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sent a powerful message at the Golden Globes… with hearts and stars.

It turns out the doodles that appeared on Tina’s wrist and Amy’s hand were actually a “battle cry” message.

Getty Images

Netflix revealed in a tweet, “For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie! In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in.”

For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie!



In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in. pic.twitter.com/eBWbBYzdKx — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021 @netflix

A movie description further reveals the plot: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution. Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Directed by Amy Poehler.”

Getty Images

During their opening monologue, Tina and Amy also took on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

Tina said, “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made of around 90 international non-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say ‘around 90' because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it’s rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on.”

Poehler added, “This is probably something we should have told you guys earlier: Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices.”

Fey later insisted, “And look, we all know that award shows are stupid. The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Fey stressed. “I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn’t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you gotta change that.”

During the show, HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne said onstage, “We recognize we have our own work to do. Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization."

Former HFPA president Meher Tatna of India agreed, saying, "We must ensure everyone gets a seat at our table."