Award Shows February 28, 2021
Tiffany Haddish Goes Blonde at the Golden Globes
Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish switched up her hair again!
She shaved her head over the summer, and now she is rocking a blonde ‘do.
Haddish showed off her new look on the Golden Globes red carpet as she stunned in a strapless, floor-length, form-fitting gown with a plunging neckline. The gorgeous dress by Alberta Ferretti was adorned with crystals.
On Instagram, Tiffany revealed her glam squad behind the look, including stylist Law Roach, makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, and hairstylist Ray Christopher.