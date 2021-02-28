Tiffany Haddish Goes Blonde at the Golden Globes

Getty Images

Actress Tiffany Haddish switched up her hair again!

She shaved her head over the summer, and now she is rocking a blonde ‘do.

Haddish showed off her new look on the Golden Globes red carpet as she stunned in a strapless, floor-length, form-fitting gown with a plunging neckline. The gorgeous dress by Alberta Ferretti was adorned with crystals.