How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes

nbc

The 2021 Golden Globes are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will also be offering the show on their site and app. Subscribers can also catch it on AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are set to host from different coasts, with Amy at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. and Tina at the Rainbow Room in NYC.