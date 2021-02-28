Emma Corrin Reacts to Prince Harry Watching ‘The Crown’

She continued, “When we’re making a show, we’re researching a show, on the one hand obviously we’re dealing with real people whose lives inform the characters that we then form, but on the other hand it’s intensely fictional, so actually when you’re doing a job it doesn’t find it so far removed from the real person and the people who are still alive… It’s not something I ever felt I needed him to address or needed anyone to address, but actually hearing him say it, I’m glad that he enjoyed it, I feel moved and grateful for those words.”