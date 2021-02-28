Award Shows February 28, 2021
Emma Corrin Reacts to Prince Harry Watching ‘The Crown’
Emma Corrin opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay just after winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.”
Corrin shared her reaction to Prince Harry’s recent interview with James Corden, where he revealed he watches the show.
Emma said, “That really moved me in a way that I wasn’t really expecting.”
She continued, “When we’re making a show, we’re researching a show, on the one hand obviously we’re dealing with real people whose lives inform the characters that we then form, but on the other hand it’s intensely fictional, so actually when you’re doing a job it doesn’t find it so far removed from the real person and the people who are still alive… It’s not something I ever felt I needed him to address or needed anyone to address, but actually hearing him say it, I’m glad that he enjoyed it, I feel moved and grateful for those words.”