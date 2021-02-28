Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Gives Emotional Speech After He Wins Posthumous Golden Globe

Getty Images

Late actor Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Golden Globe for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman, 43, died in August after a battle with colon cancer. His widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award on his behalf.

In an emotional speech, she said, "He would thank God. He would thank his parents; he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team."

She went on, "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, you can — that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

"I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love," Taylor said. "So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that.”

Wrapping up her heartbreaking speech, Simone addressed her late husband, saying, “And honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.”

In January, Simone broke her silence on Chadwick while accepting a Gotham Award on his behalf.

During her tearful speech, she said, “He is the most honest person I'd ever met. He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him, and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live life."

“So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out," Ledward pointed out. "Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. 'A vessel to be poured into and out of,' he'd said."

Taylor emphasized, “He harnessed the power of letting go, and letting God's love shine through. He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That's what he was doing when he was acting. Modeling for us a path to true fulfillment. May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for God's wisdom to fall upon. So thank you. Praise God.”