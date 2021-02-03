Golden Globes 2021 — Complete List of Nominees

Niko Tavernise/HBO

On Wednesday morning, Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker announced the nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Check out the full list below!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host this year’s ceremony on February 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC.

Best TV Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Director

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

“Soul”

Best Limited Series or TV Film

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best Performance by a Supporting Film Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Performance by a Supporting Film Actress

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Performance by a Supporting TV Actor

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best TV Drama

“Ratched”

“Ozark”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

“La Llorona"

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” from “Judas & the Black Messiah”

“Io Si” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The US v. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance by a Supporting TV Actress

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)