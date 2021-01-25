See Cardi B’s Eye-Popping Optical Illusion Nude Dress!

Cardi B made a jaw-dropping fashion statement during a recent shopping trip with husband Offset in Beverly Hills.

The rapper had her curves on full display in an optical-illusion dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray.

The look features a nude female silhouette over sheer fabric, giving the illusion of a naked body while offering a glimpse of Cardi’s own thong and tattoos. The dress also featured a sweater neckline and accent along the sides.

Cardi showed off the outfit on Instagram, and Auvray posted about her “cosmic energy” on his account, too.