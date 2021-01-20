Celebrities React to Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

On his big day, Biden was serenaded by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, all of whom performed at his inauguration.

Gaga tweeted, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

In his first speech as president, Biden stressed the importance of unity, telling America, “Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment, of crisis and challenge, and unity is our path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”

“We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain,” Biden added. “I know that speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know that the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know, they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal, that we all are created equal, and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization, have long torn us apart. The battle is perennial, and victory is never assured.”

Acknowledging those who don’t support his win, Biden said, “To all those who did not support us... hear me out. If you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America… Disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans.”

Big names, including Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Fallon, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and more, took to social media to express their excitement over the Biden Administration.

Teigen quipped on Twitter, “hello @joebiden. I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Fallon tweeted, “Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m honored and proud to witness this moment in history. #InaugurationDay.”

Kerry wrote on Twitter, “Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen.”

See more reactions below!

Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @JoeBiden and our first Madam Vice President, @KamalaHarris. Today is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/0xnsyjkpN8 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 20, 2021 @EvaLongoria

I knew I’d be relieved, but good Lord, I didn’t realize the weight on my heart and soul was so heavy until it was just now lifted.

Praise God and

God Bless #PresidentBiden pic.twitter.com/li8LY0W6db — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 20, 2021 @Wolfiesmom