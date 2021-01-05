Grammys Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19

The 63rd Annual Grammys won’t take place later this month after all, Variety reports.

The trade magazine says the Recording Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the award show due to COVID-19 concerns.

Trevor Noah had been set to host the 2021 Grammys on January 31 at Staples Center in L.A., which is experiencing a surge of post-holiday coronavirus cases.

An insider told Rolling Stone that organizers hope to reschedule for March. No word yet on whether Noah will still be emceeing the ceremony.