Health & Beauty December 16, 2020
Former ‘Biggest Loser’ Coach Jen Widerstrom to Host Body-Transformation Challenge
Looking for a healthy start to 2021? Former “Biggest Loser” coach Jen Widerstrom has got you covered!
Jen has joined celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson’s Transformation Protein coaching team to host a 60-Day Total Body Challenge.
The challenge runs from January 5 to March 5, 2021, and participants receive workout and nutrition plans, plus live training sessions with Jen and a supplements bundle.
Anyone who completes the challenge gets a full refund! Learn more here.
“Coaching is my literally favorite thing to do, so starting the new year hosting this very special initiative is something that I’ve been putting 100% of my heart and energy into,” Widerstrom said in a statement.