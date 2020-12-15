See Chrissy Teigen’s New ‘Do! Fans Are Calling It Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Rachel’ Cut

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her new haircut on Instagram, and fans think it looks a whole lot like Jennifer Aniston’s famous ‘do on “Friends,” dubbed “The Rachel.”

Teigen credited Tracey Cunningham for the look, writing, “New hair who this… It’s me obviously I don’t get it.”

Her new style includes the iconic haircut’s signature layers, as well as some honey highlights.

Fans started commenting, “The Rachel!!,” “Did you get the Rachel Green,” and “The Rachel is timeless. You look fab.”