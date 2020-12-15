Health & Beauty December 15, 2020
See Chrissy Teigen’s New ‘Do! Fans Are Calling It Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Rachel’ Cut
Chrissy Teigen is showing off her new haircut on Instagram, and fans think it looks a whole lot like Jennifer Aniston’s famous ‘do on “Friends,” dubbed “The Rachel.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Teigen credited Tracey Cunningham for the look, writing, “New hair who this… It’s me obviously I don’t get it.”
Her new style includes the iconic haircut’s signature layers, as well as some honey highlights.
Fans started commenting, “The Rachel!!,” “Did you get the Rachel Green,” and “The Rachel is timeless. You look fab.”
Another user applauded her choice, writing, “Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!!! Love it!”