Rachael Leigh Cook Will Star in ‘He’s All That’! Find Out Who She’ll Play

Getty Images

Original “She’s All That” star Rachael Leigh Cook is back for “He’s All That!”

It’s not clear if Rachel will reprise the role of Lainey or play a new part, but we do know Cook will play the mom of Addison Rae’s character Padgett.

Along with a photo of Rachael and Addison, the movie’s Instagram posted, “Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett’s (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother.”

Fans will recall that Rachael played nerdy Lainey in the 1999 film. A popular boy named Zack makes a bet with friends that he can make her the prom queen.

The new movie is a continuation of the first, but features a gender swap. So Addison will play an influencer trying to make a geeky guy prom king.

“She’s All That” screenwriter R. Lee Fleming is back for the new film, and Mark Waters, best known for “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday,” will direct.