Gal Gadot Is Unsure How to Handle Her Daughters Knowing She Is ‘Wonder Woman'

Thursday night’s Hollywood premiere of “Wonder Woman” was an event fit for a superhero! “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with the star of the film, Gal Gadot, who looked gorgeous in Givenchy.

Gal wore her heart on her sleeve after the London premiere of the movie was canceled in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack outside Ariana Grande’s concert. She said, “My heart goes out and prayers and love and good energy to the families who lost their loved ones. It's just surreal. And on the other hand, you say, ‘The show must go on.'”

Though the Hollywood premiere was held under high security, Gal was able to interact with fans who lined the streets and feel their love. She shared, "They have been a huge support to all of us in the movie and I just want to show my gratitude.”

In the movie, the 32-year-old plays the tough Amazon princess out to save the world, but at home she is a mom to her two small daughters, Maya, who was born in March and 5-year-old Alma. Gadot isn’t quite sure how she feels about the day they find out she played Wonder Woman, saying, “I don't know how I feel about that… I'm trying not to make a big deal out of it. It's super cool.”

When Renee pointed out that all mothers are wonder women, Gal replied, “Exactly. Every mother is a wonder woman.”

TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, 65, was also on hand, emphasizing that the world could use some female empowerment and giving Gal her seal of approval. She commented, “We need her… [Women] are smart and strong and beautiful.”

“Wonder Woman” hits theaters June 2.