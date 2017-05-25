Celebrity News

Inside Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Water Park!

Inside Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Water Park!

On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort opened a brand-new water theme park called Volcano Bay!

Just in time for summer, a ceremony was held to celebrate Volcano Bay’s opening, featuring special performances by an array of Māori entertainment.

The water park is home to more than 30 experiences, including 18 unique attractions, like a wave pool and raft rides. There are also beautiful dining locations and the use of a TapuTapu wearable device that allows guests to virtually wait in line for rides and buy items throughout the park.

For more, visit UniversalOrlando.com!

