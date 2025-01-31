‘Say Yes to the Prom’ Is Back for 2025!

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Say Yes to the Prom” is headed to Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles in 2025!

“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’s” Monte Durham and WBD employees will help 1,500 teens assemble unique looks with help from companies like Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse.

The day will include shopping and provide valuable exposure, mentorship, and resources for careers in entertainment.

Dennis Williams, head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Warner Bros. Discovery, shared, “What started as an employee engagement initiative has transformed into an elite prom shopping experience that has offered scholarship resources, mentorship opportunities, and career guidance to over 8,000 deserving juniors and seniors across the country over the last decade. We are so proud of ‘Say Yes to the Prom’ and thank our valued partners at Macy’s, Men’s Wearhouse, and L’Oréal USA for their continued commitment to making prom possible for our youth.”