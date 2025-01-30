U.S. & Russian Figure Skaters Were on Plane That Crashed with Army Helicopter in D.C.

Getty Images

Tragedy struck Wednesday night when an American Airlines jet collided with a Blackhawk Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Figure Skating tells ESPN that figure skaters, their coaches, and family members were aboard the jet.

The plane had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, where the skaters recently competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and participated in a developmental camp.

They organization said in a statement, "U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

The names of the U.S. skaters have not been released.

Russia’s state-run TASS has confirmed that skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who competed twice in the Olympics, were also on board.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO and director of the Skating Club of Boston, confirmed to 7 News Boston that six people from the Boston area were on the plane, including Shishkova and Naumov.

He said of the pair, “They’re very much a part of our building the competitive skating program here at the Skating Club of Boston, originating a group class, Tomorrow’s Champions, subscription-based, very innovative in the U.S. and based on what they learned and how they developed in St. Petersburg, Russia."

Zeghibe added, “Very popular with families, proven success, which is why I think they had so many kids at the championships and the national development camp. It’s a major personal loss, but it’s also a loss to our skating community,."

He also confirmed that 16-year-old skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, as well as Lane's mother Christine Lane and Han's mother Jin Han.

The International Skating Union told ESPN, "We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it's a close-knit family — and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the plane, with 60 passengers and four crew, was approaching a runway at Reagan Washington National Airport when it collided with the helicopter around 9 p.m. local time. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.