Getty Images

On Thursday, Rihanna went to court for the second straight day to support A$AP Rocky.

The rapper has been charged with two felonies related to an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli.

TMZ reports Rihanna wore a black suit with a white button-up shirt and black tie for the fourth day of Rocky’s assault trial.

Sketches of Rihanna in the courtroom have just been released.

Backgrid

RiRi sat with Rocky’s mom and sister in the front row of the gallery at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles like she did the day before!

Rihanna was on hand for Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina’s cross examination of Ephron.

According to TMZ, Rihanna kept it serious in the courtroom and did not laugh at any jokes made.

Earlier this morning, “Extra” spotted A$AP Rocky getting out of a SUV solo and asked him about the importance of Rihanna appearing in court. Rocky, who was surrounded by his entourage, didn't answer the questions and continued walking to the courthouse.

Last week, prosecutors asked potential jurors about Rihanna, asking one woman if she could deliver a guilty verdict with the singer in the courtroom. They also asked the potential jurors if they were fans of Rihanna and have purchased any of her Fenty products.

“Extra” recently spoke with Tacopina about the possible effect that RiRi could have on the case.

Tacopina said, “This case is not about Rihanna, but I guess the DA wants to make sure that the people aren’t so enamored with Rihanna, they’re gonna be so blinded by their love for Rihanna that they won’t listen to the evidence and the facts in the case. I don’t think that’s the case. I think people are too smart for that.”