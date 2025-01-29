Instagram

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are bringing the laughs in a new Super Bowl commercial for Hellmann’s.

The stars recreated their iconic scene from the 1989 classic “When Harry Met Sally” in which Sally fakes an orgasm while they dine at Katz's Deli. In the movie, a nearby diner — played by director Rob Reiner's late mom — states, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Now, Harry and Sally are back at the deli, seated at a table eating sandwiches.

Harry tells her, “I can’t believe they let us back in this place.” When Sally asks, “Why?” He replies, “Hello…”

Sally brushes it off, saying, “Nobody remembers that.”

As she eats her sandwich, Sally tells Harry it “isn’t doing it.” She adds some Hellmann’s mayonnaise and takes another bite.

Sally then starts saying, “Mmmm,” and yells, “Oh, my gosh — so good!” as other patrons start to notice.

Harry declares, “This one’s real,” as Sally hits the table and exclaims, “Yes!”

Harry smiles at the onlookers and says, “Lunch and a show, how 'bout that?”

Sally points at the sandwich and says, “That is a sandwich.”

At that moment, Sydney Sweeney makes a cameo, delivering the famous line, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

The commercial ends with Harry declaring, “I’m competing with a condiment.”

The stars opened up to People magazine about making the commercial.

Crystal explained, “It was our 35th anniversary of the film, and it's the first time that we've been offered something like that. It was a really fun idea, and the approach was right.”

Ryan added, “They were so respectful of the movie and of the scene too. They came to us with just an enormous amount of respect for that, for the source material and for the characters.”

Meg confessed she had “trepidation” before shooting the original scene years ago.

“Initially, it was like, ‘Oh, what are these sounds going to be?’ All the levels. I don't know if I'm going to get help,” she explained.

Director Rob Reiner had some ideas, and she shared, “Rob had so many significant and interesting sounds to inspire me with."

Crystal recalled, “[Rob] did one and he took me aside and he said, ‘Oh, I shouldn't have done that. I just had an orgasm in front of my mother.'"

The stars both praised Sweeney, with Billy saying, “It's an iconic line and it's a big honor to get to do that.”

Meg added Sydney “seemed to be having a blast” at the shoot.