How to Watch L.A.’s FireAid Concert Featuring Lady Gaga & Others

Getty Images

The star studded FireAid benefit concert to support L.A. following the devastating wildfires will take place Friday, January 30, at the Inuit Dome and Kia Forum.

Those who cannot attend can still watch the show!

Broadcast options include certain AMC Theatres, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, MAX, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

The Intuit Dome show start at 7:30 p.m. and will include Billie Eilish; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

The Kia Forum concert will start at 6 p.m. and features Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and the Black Crowes.

Attendees at the Intuit Dome can arrive early and watch the Kia Forum show on screens inside the venue, while concertgoers at Kia Forum can stay late and watch the end of the Intuit Dome show on screens at the Forum.

Check ticket availability at Tickemaster.com.