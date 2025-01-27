Rou Shouts/TLC

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are inviting cameras into their home for a new TLC reality series, set to premiere Sunday, February 23.

The series promises to be a blend of the family's ups and downs, and will feature "the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye," according to a TLC press release.

The couple said in a statement, “This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in-between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."

The season premiere will focus on eldest son Rafael's ninth birthday, when the Baldwins travel to East Hampton as a getaway. Alec and Hilaria must balance the stress and strain of his high-profile trial with keeping their kids' lives as stable as possible.

Addressing the "Rust" tragedy, Hilaria says in the trailer, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."

An emotional Alec also says to Hilaria, "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know here I'd be if I didn't have you had these kids."

Hilaria shares, "We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation."

As the season progresses, the show promises hilarious dinner-table moments, discussions of mental health, and a spotlight on how the two compromise to nurture their partnership.