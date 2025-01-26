Getty Images

Taylor Swift is cheering her man on in style!

Swift showed up Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium to root for boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The "Tortured Poets Department" singer strolled into the venue backstage in a black-and-gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket, People magazine reports.

She accessorized with a matching LV Spark Beanie, a Louis Vuitton chain wallet, a black mini, red tights, and combat boots.

Getty Images

According to the outlet, the look ran close to $10K.

Swift, 35, arrived with her parents Andrea and Scott and her brother Austin, and was caught on video by sports anchor McKenzie Nelson, who captioned her post, "The Queen is here!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

She had earlier videoed Kelce's arrival in a tan suit with ringed stripes around his left bicep and left thigh.