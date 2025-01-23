Presto! Zabrecky Thrills with a Musical Ode to Magicians

Zabrecky, the indie rock star (of the 90s rock band Possum Dixon), current solo artist, heralded and award winning magician, and acclaimed author (memoir “Strange Cures,” released under his full name Rob Zabrecky) has pulled something very special out of his hat.

His new single “Our Magic” is a thrilling song that’s both a tribute and elegy to some of his fave and most beloved magicians, mentalists and spirit conjurerers.

Name dropping the influential practicers of prestidigitation in a style all his own, Zabrecky is backed by a bouncy new wave vibe that will have you dancing around the séance table.

The video is full of magical moments. Check it out!