Getty Images

Taylor Swift brought the fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

For the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Houston Texans, Taylor was decked out in a Chanel ensemble worth more than $22,000!

Sarah Chapelle of the Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account revealed the ripped-from-the-runway look was from the brand’s Resort 2025 show.

The pieces included a $9,600 black-and-white tweed coat over a $4,650 black wool jersey romper adorned with a $2,250 chain pearl belt. She accessorized with $1,150 C Chanel disc earrings and a $5,000 Chanel bag. The singer completed the look with thigh-high black boots.

Swift rocked her signature red lipstick for the game and wore her hair down.

Taylor was spotted in the Kelce suite sitting with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift and WNBA star Caitlin Clark as they rooted for the Chiefs. Travis' friends and family, including dad Ed Kelce and mom Donna Kelce, were also in attendance.

The Chiefs defeated the Texans 27-19 and will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Getty Images

Travis recently opened up about his football career on the “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” and shared that Taylor is supportive of him staying in the game.