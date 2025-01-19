Christian Juttner, Former 'Return from Witch Mountain' Kid Star, Has Died at 60

Getty Images

Christian Juttner, a former child actor who appeared in the movie "Return from Witch Mountain," died at his Yucca Valley, California, home last year at 60, his daughter confirmed to THR.

Juttner's November 29 death from natural causes went unreported at the time.

Born May 20, 1964, in Pomona, California, Juttner, made his TV debut on an episode of "Bewitched" in 1972.

From 1974-1980, he made appearances on "The Magical World of Disney" on TV.

Racking up series guest spots over the next several years — including on such top shows as "Emergency!" (1972), "The Rookies" (1974), "The Bionic Woman" (1976), "Wonder Woman" (1976), and "The New Mickey Mouse Club" (1977) — Juttner was Dazzler in the successful Disney film "Return from Witch Mountain" in 1978.

His "Witch Mountain" co-star, Ike Eisenmann, recalled Juttner fondly on X, writing, "I have sadly learned that Christian Juttner, one of my co-stars in Return From Witch Mountain, has passed. He was an incredible actor, and one of the nicest people I have ever met. RIP 'Dazzler.'"

It turned out that 1978 was his busiest year, including acting in the Robert Zemeckis Beatles film "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" and in a movie that arguably contained his best work. In the killer-bee disaster flick "The Swarm," Juttner played a kid on a picnic with his parents who must drive himself back to town after Mom and Dad are stung to death. The classic disaster-movie scenario sticks out in the nature vs. man genre.

Though seemingly on a roll, his career was already winding down. He only worked seven more times, including on the series "Alice" in 1980 and on an episode of "General Hospital" in 1981, his swan song.

After retiring, he ran his own glassworks company in Santa Clarita, California.