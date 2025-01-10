Jennie Garth Escapes to Ex Peter Facinelli’s During L.A. Fires: ‘So Grateful’

Jennie Garth is thanking ex-husband Peter Facinelli and his family for taking her in during the L.A. fires.

Garth was forced to evacuate and landed at Facinelli’s with their daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18, and her husband Dave Abrams. Peter lives with girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison and their son Jack, 2.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star got emotional in an Instagram video, saying she was feeling a “deep sadness” over the fires.

Instagram

“I wanted to let you know that we are safe,” she wrote in the caption. “Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind.”

She added, “Our home was spared but so much to clean up… I am grateful we are all ok and have a home to return to.”

In the video, Garth added, “So grateful to Peter for letting us stay at his house. Me and all the girls and the dogs and Dave.”

The actress went on, “We are feeling so blessed and so fortunate and so lucky, just praying for everybody else… I think we are going to go back to our house. It is a mess, but it is fine. It is still there.”

Jennie continued, “So grateful to all of the firefighters and the news reporters and all the people that are volunteering and providing things for the people who lost everything.”

In her caption, she asked followers to “keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers.”

Jennie may have been impacted by the Eaton Fire, as it was previously reported she lives in Pasadena.

Instagram

Lily also posted a photo of Jack on Instagram Stories and wrote, "We are safe. Thank you for your messages. If anyone evacuated needs anything please reach out... My heart breaks for my city.”

Multiple wildfires, fueled by Santa Ana Winds, have left 10 dead, 9,000 structures destroyed, and more than 35,000 acres burned so far, according to The L.A. Times.