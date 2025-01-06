Celebrity News January 06, 2025
‘Georgie & Mandy’ Star Montana Jordan Engaged to Jenna Weeks
“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” star Montana Jordan, 21, is ready to level up in his relationship with Jenna Weeks!
On Sunday, Montana announced their engagement on Instagram.
Along with a series of engagement photos, he wrote, “To the Woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”
The news comes nine months after they welcomed their first child.
In May, Montana shared a photo of himself holding their baby girl. He wrote on Instagram, “God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”
Montana and Jordan have been together since 2021.