‘Georgie & Mandy’ Star Montana Jordan Engaged to Jenna Weeks

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” star Montana Jordan, 21, is ready to level up in his relationship with Jenna Weeks!

On Sunday, Montana announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with a series of engagement photos, he wrote, “To the Woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”

The news comes nine months after they welcomed their first child.

In May, Montana shared a photo of himself holding their baby girl. He wrote on Instagram, “God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”

