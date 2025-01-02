Wayne Osmond, Original Member of the Osmonds, Dies at 73

Getty Images

Wayne Osmond, an original member of the musical Osmonds, died New Year's Day at 73.

ABC4 reported his passing, quoting a family spokesperson as saying, “His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

No cause was offered.

Wayne was a member of the Osmonds from the group's inception as a Disneyland barbershop quartet in the '60s. With brothers Alan, Merrill and Jay, the group built a following, eventually adding younger brothers Donny and Jimmy.

Once the group added Donny, the Osmonds achieved popular success, including the Top 10 album "Phase III" in 1972 and such hit singles as the no. 1 smash "One Bad Apple" (1970), "Yo-Yo" (1971), "Down by the Lazy River" (1972), and "Love Me for a Reason" (1974).

Osmond's last-ever performance with the group was in 2019, when the band got together to serenade sister Marie for her 60th birthday.

Survived by his wife and five children, Wayne is the first of the Osmond children to die.

He is also survived by brothers Virl and Tom — who were born mostly deaf and who never performed with the group — and by his singing siblings Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie.