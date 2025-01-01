Gypsy-Rose Blanchard & Ken Urker Welcome First Child

Instagram

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have welcomed their baby girl!

Urker shared the news on New Year’s Day, writing on Instagram, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼.”

He included a photo of Gypsy, 33, in a hospital bed cradling their daughter as Ken leans over the bed and they both gaze at the newborn.

Blanchard previously revealed to People magazine that they were naming their daughter Aurora Raina Urker.

It turns out it was a name both of them chose years ago should they ever have a child together. Even though they broke up for a time, they never forgot the name.

She explained, "Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis.”

Blanchard went on, "I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other's future kid's name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it.”

Gypsy met Ken while she was in prison. They got engaged, but eventually split up. She went on to marry Ryan Anderson, but they broke up in March after more than a year of marriage. They settled their divorce in December.

Amid their split, she reconnected with Ken, telling "Extra" in May, "We're very happy together. We have a long history together. We've always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship, so we're in a good spot right now."

Blanchard and Urker announced her pregnancy in July, writing on Instagram, “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025.”

She included a collage of pics with Ken, including him cradling her baby bump, the couple holding up a tiny sweater, and photos of the pair with the baby’s sonogram images.

Blanchard also shared the news on YouTube, sharing, “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we are excited to take on this journey of parenthood.”