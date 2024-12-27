'Young & the Restless' Actor Geoffrey Deuel Dies at 81

Getty Images

Geoffrey Deuel, an actor remembered for his work on a long-running soap and in the John Wayne western "Chisum," died December 22 in hospice care, Deadline reports. He was 81.

The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Deuel's look-alike older brother, Peter Duel (he chose the more common spelling), was known for his starring role on the TV series "Alias Smith and Jones." Duel died by suicide in 1971.

Geoffrey was born January 17, 1943, in Lockport, New York.

After early TV work on such series as "Twelve O'Clock High" (1966), "The Monkees" (1967), and "Bonanza" (1967), he portrayed Billy the Kid in the western "Chisum" (1970). The successful film was cited by then President Richard M. Nixon for its message that "the good guys come out ahead in westerns; the bad guys lose."

Deuel's brother had actively supported Nixon's opponent, George McGovern.

The rest of Deuel's acting work was largely on television, most prominently his time (1973-1977) playing Dave Campbell on the daytime soap "The Young & the Restless."

He guested on series throughout the mid-'70s, but made just three appearances after — one TV movie in 1988 and in the films "Amateur Night" (1986) and "108 Stitches" (2001), his final acting performance.