Celebrity News December 25, 2024
'Baby Driver' Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Dies in Fall from Truck
Hudson Meek, a 16-year-old actor who appeared in "Baby Driver" and in the "MacGyver" reboot, died December 21 after a fall from a moving vehicle.
AL.com reports the actor was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital in Alabama that night.
His death was announced on his official Instagram in a statement that read, "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."
It went on, "Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow."
The statement concluded, "Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss."
Meek made his TV debut in the movie "The Santa Con" in 2014. He appeared in his first film, "The List," the following year.
In the 2017 hit film "Baby Driver," he played the younger version of Ansel Elgort's title character. He was on 52 episodes of the series "Badanamu Cadets" (2020) and 52 more of "Badanamu Stories" (2020-2021).
Most recently, he appeared in "The School Duel."