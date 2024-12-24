Tallulah Willis Engaged to Justin Acee

Instagram

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter Tallulah Willis is ready for the next chapter in her life!

On Monday, Tallulah announced she’s engaged to musician Justin Acee on Instagram.

Along with posting a series of videos and pics of the proposal, Tallulah wrote, “Everyday @justinacee.”

In a video, Justin is heard saying, “We did it! It was a team effort,” panning the camera on the rose petals all over the floor.

Tallulah’s older sister Rumer Willis commented on the post, writing, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin, I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Rumer also celebrated the engagement by reposting the engagement announcement on her Instagram Story. She added, “Baby Sis is Engaged! Love you so much [Justin and Tallulah].”

It’s unknown how long Tallulah and Justin have been together, but she first appeared on his Instagram in May 2023.

She also starred in a music video for his song “Ugly Truth” earlier this year.

At the time, he wrote, “Lulah and I had such a blast making this. Not only did we get to make something special together, but we were blessed to work alongside SOOO many talented creatives. There’s a lot more I could say but we’ll let the video speak for itself. I love you all.”

Tallulah was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss, but they ended their relationship in 2022.