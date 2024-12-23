Drew Barrymore’s Ex-Husband Tom Green Engaged

Comedian Tom Green is ready for marriage!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Sunday, Green proposed to his girlfriend Amanda, and she said yes.

Tom took to Instagram to announce the happy news, writing, “Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!”

He added, “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

It is unclear how long Amanda and Tom have been together, but he first posted about her in June of this year.

In that post, he gushed, “Thank you to my amazing girlfriend Amanda for the fun times out west that was an adventure!”

His rep told People magazine that Amanda grew up in Petawawa, Canada, Tom’s hometown. They even went to the same elementary school!

Green was previously married to Drew Barrymore, but they split after a year of marriage in 2002.

In 2020, Drew and Tom met up for the first time in 15 years on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Drew revealed to the audience that they "haven't seen or spoken to each other in far too long.”

Tom praised her show, saying, “It is nice to see you every day bringing this burst of optimism and happiness to the world right now.”

Getting emotional about their time together, Drew noted, “You know, when you say 20 years, it's sometimes... it's the blink of an eye, and sometimes you're like, 'Oh, my God, we've lived so much in these last 20 years.' You've had a whole life, and I've had a whole life. It's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it — it just thrills me to no end. I think the world of you, and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”